Kade Grundy, Alexa Smiddy named Players of the Year

After being named to four straight Commonwealth Journal All-County basketball teams, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy and Southwestern High School senior Alexa Smiddy were named as the 2020-21 Commonwealth Journal Basketball Players of the Year.
BOYS
Not only was Kade Grundy named to four straight CJ All-County basketball teams, but the Briar Jumpers multi-sport standout has been named the Commonwealth Journal Basketball Player of the Year for three straight years (2021, 2020 and 2019).
As in the previous three seasons, Grundy was tops in several statistical categories. Grundy averaged 19.3 points per game, shot 85 percent from the free throw line, nailed 35 treys and averaged 4.1 rebounds per game.
Pulaski County High School sophomore Barek Williams had an outstanding year at the varsity level, as he led the Maroons with a 15.8 per game scoring average and pulled down 5.1 rebounds per game. Williams hit 37 treys on the year.
Playing in the shadow of six senior players his junior year, Southwestern High School senior Evan Smith shined his final year as a Warriors basketball player. Smith led the county with a 21.3 per game scoring average and nailed 40 three pointers. Smith hit 83 percent of his free throws and pulled down six rebounds per game.
Somerset Christian School junior Luke Atwood helped lead his Cougars through the rocky waters in their new highly-competitive KHSAA league in the 2020-2021 season. Atwood led the Cougars with 15 points per game, and shot 71 percent from the free throw line. Atwood hit 38 treys and averaged 2.5 boards per game.
Somerset High School junior Gavin Stevens played above the rim this season, and played a huge force inside for the Briar Jumpers. Stevens averaged 13.9 points per game and averaged 7.2 rebounds per game. Stevens hit 75 percent of his free throws and hit 27 treys.
Pulaski County High School senior KJ Combs was named to his second straight CJ All-County basketball team. Combs averaged 13 points per game, pulled down 6.4 boards per game and hit 19 three-pointers.
Pulaski County High School junior Zach Travis averaged 15.4 points per game and pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game. Travis was highly effective inside with his play above the rim, but he could also nail the long-range shot with 36 three-pointers on the season.
Honorable Mention Commonwealth Journal boys basketball players were Southwestern’s Lukas Maybrier, Somerset’s Dylan Burton, Pulaski County’s Cayden Lancaster and Somerset Christian’s Brayden Moore.
GIRLS
Southwestern High School senior Alexa Smiddy has been the Lady Warriors’ floor general since her seventh-grade year, and helped lead the program to two 12th Region titles and a state runner-up finish in 2019. Smiddy has been named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County for four consecutive years and was named the 2020-2021 Commonwealth Journal Girls Player of the Year.
Smiddy led the Lady Warriors with a 15.1 per game scoring average. Smiddy, hit 72 percent of her free throws and made 39 three-pointers.
Somerset High School senior Madison Garland was named to her third straight Commonwealth Journal All-County girls basketball team. Garland averaged 13.2 points per game, hit 72 percent from the free throw line, averaged 6.6 boards per game, and hit 32 treys.
Pulaski County High School junior Caroline Oakes led the Lady Maroons with 13.3 points per game, and had a county best 55 made three-pointers. Oakes hit 71 percent of her free throws.
Southwestern High School junior Kaylee Young scored 10.1 points per game and hit 39 three-pointers. Young played a big role in the two Lady Warriors’ 12th Region Tournament titles.
Somerset High School sophomore Grace Bruner led the county with a 15.8 points per game scoring average. Bruner pulled down 7.9 rebounds per game and hit 26 shots from beyond the arc.
Pulaski County High School senior Shelby Cothron was named to her second Commonwealth Journal All-County girls basketball team. Cothron averaged 12.9 points per game and hit 41 three pointers.
Southwestern High School freshman Kinsley Molden is the youngest player on this year’s All-County basketball team. Molden averaged 9.8 points per game and led the Lady Warriors with 44 three-pointers. Molden also had a county best 87 percent free throws made.
Honorable Mention Commonwealth Journal girls basketball players were Southwestern’s Marissa Loveless, Pulaski County’s Madelyn Blankenship and Somerset’s Addi Bowling.
