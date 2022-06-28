Kade Grundy: Budding Superstar

A legend at Somerset High School, Kade Grundy has just completed his freshman season at the University of Louisville, as the Cardinals' baseball team wrapped up their season falling to Texas A&M in a super regional.
Although a multi-sport star when he was with the Briar Jumpers, Grundy chose to focus on just Baseball at the collegiate level, looking to put full focus into just one sport. Kade would be ranked the #4 right-handed pitcher and #7 overall prospect in the Commonwealth and chose to play his collegiate baseball at Louisville.
Grundy wouldn't see a ton of playing time his freshman season, however, as Louisville's rotation of pitchers was fairly loaded (led by starters Jared Poland, Tate Kuehner, and Riley Phillips). He did manage to make pitching appearances in 15 games, with 2 of those games being starts. He finished the season with a 1-1 record, throwing a total of 11 strikeouts, allowing 12 walks, having a total inning count of 16.2, and throwing a total of 299 pitches. He also finished the season with an earned run average of 6.48, although that does not show how great he looked on the mound at points during the season.
He is also currently playing summer ball in the famous Cape Cod League based in Massachusetts, where he currently has 6 innings pitched, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, while also throwing 5 strikeouts. He does not have a lot of hitting appearances, but did mange to hold a 100 fielding percentage during his appearances over the course of the season. I personally watched a ton of Louisville baseball this year and I always came away impressed whenever I saw Grundy out on the mound. He shows a great poise while pitching that I believe will lend well to making him into a player to watch in the seasons to come.
He has a very solid curveball and a very good fastball (high 80s on the low end and low 90s on the high end) that will serve as his top 2 pitches I believe as he eventually entrenches himself into the Louisville rotation. Louisville has a very long legacy of good to great pitchers coming out of the program into the minor and major leagues (Reid Detmers, Kyle Funkhouser, Chad Green, Josh Rogers, Nick & Zack Burdi, and Bobby Miller to name just a few), so there is a lot to live up to in the Louisville baseball program.
The Cardinals return a good majority of their pitching from this season into next season as well, so the opportunities may be limited still for Grundy. However, I truly believe with his level of potential that Grundy will be a starter for the Cardinals in due time, with being drafted into the MLB sitting as a very realistic and obtainable goal for the young man. Best of luck to you, Kade, as you continue on with your journey with the Cardinals!
