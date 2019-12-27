Kade Grundy dominated all three sports

For the second year in a row, Somerset High School standout athlete Kade Grundy has proved to be the bast all-around athlete in the county - if not the entire state. Grundy, a three-sport athlete, not only excelled in each athletic event, but is considered one of the best in the state in all three sports.
This past year, Grundy was named the Commonwealth Journal best athlete in both baseball and basketball. This past fall, Grundy proved to be one of the best receivers in the state - as he was double and tripled cover in the Class 2A State Championship game.
In basketball, Grundy was tops in almost every offensive category among his county rival peers. Grundy, who was named All-State honorable mention, led the county with a 19.1 scoring average and was tops in three-point shooting with 62 made. Grundy was second in the county in free throw shooting with a 81.1 percentage and pulled down 129 rebounds this year.
In football, Grundy caught 68 passes for 1,441 yards, and led the Briar Jumpers with 18 touchdowns. Not only was Grundy a fierce receiver, but he was equally effective as a defensive back, punt returner, kick-off returner, and a punter.
But perhaps, baseball is Grundy's best sport - if that is even possible. Grundy led the county in runs batted in with 51 and seven home runs. Grundy had a .456 batting average (second in the county), hit nine doubles and had an on-base percentage of .563 (second in the county).
On the mound, Grundy had an ERA of 1.84 in 53.1 innings pitched. Grundy threw 67 strikeouts and had a won-loss record of 4-1.
Grundy, who committed to play baseball at the University of Louisville as an eighth-grader, was named the Most Valuable Player of the 12th Region Tournament. In the three 12th Region Tournament Jumper wins, Grundy had a .600 batting average, an on-base percentage of .714, scored eight runs, drove in two runs and hit a homer in the championship game. Grundy also pitched 7.1 innings in the region tourney and gave up only one hit and one earned run. Pitching against the state champions Tates Creek, in the 2019 state tournament, Grundy allowed only allowed one earned run and struck out 10 Commodore batters.
But Grundy's high school baseball season was just a prelude to what he was to accomplish later in the summer on the diamond. Grundy, who earned All-State honors earlier in the spring, competed on the 17U National Baseball Team, and played in MLB ballparks like Chicago's Wrigley Field and Milwaukee's Miller Park.
Grundy's baseball season was so strong, that the University of Louisville baseball program wanted him to reclassify and leave high school early.
"The opportunity that Louisville gave me to graduate a year early was unexpected to say the least," Grundy stated. "I chose The University of Louisville for a reason, because of the academics and their baseball program of course and to be given a chance to get there one year earlier really did interest me."
"But, in my mind, I believed I needed one more year of high school because I won't get these years back," Grundy admitted. "I also want to do everything I can to help my teams go to the state championship, win region, be the first basketball team at Somerset to win region since the 80's. I just couldn't leave my friends a year early, and I don't believe my mom would've liked me leaving to much either."
Grundy has already been part of a baseball regional championship team this past spring, and a football state championship team this past fall.
"It's been a great year for Somerset sports, I knew we were going to have really good teams in all three sports," Grundy stated. "In baseball, I knew we had the pitching to make a run in the region and our bats got hot at the right time and it was awesome beating Danville to go to the State Tournament."
"Our football team was special to say the least, I thought we had or did have the best team in Somerset history with all the athletes and lineman we had and can't forget about our quarterback (Kaiya Sheron) who lead us to a championship," Grundy exclaimed. "It was a crazy experience and it's something this town will never forget."
But knowing his future probably lies in the sport of baseball, Grundy never even considered playing just that one sport.
"No, never in my mind did I want to just play baseball in high school," Grundy said. "I wouldn't know what to do with all my spare time. I love playing all three sports, it keeps me busy and it keeps me competitive with absolutely everything."
Even more amazing than Grundy's immense talents in all three sports, is his unique ability to quickly transition from one to the other.
"Well with baseball it really takes up all the time I have, especially in the summer, so I am never able to get over to the football field and workout with the team as much as I would like," Grundy said. "But once I get into football it's my main priority. And with basketball, I can always get shots up on my days off or after baseball or football practice so I can just keep the feel for my shot. It's gotten easier on transitioning from sport to sport since I've been doing it for so long."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
