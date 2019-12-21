Kade Grundy drops 28 on Cordia in Briar Jumpers win at Berea

BEREA - The Somerset High School boys basketball team picked up their fifth straight win with their 87-63 victory over Cordia on Friday in the Berea All Holiday Classic.
Junior Kade Grundy scored a team-high 28 points in the Briar Jumpers' win. Dylan Burton had a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists. Gavin Stevens scored 12 points, Kaiya Sheron scored 8 points, and Dakota Acey scored 7 points.
Jase Bruner and Jackson Cooper scored 6 points each. Jayden Gilmore scored 4 points and Colton Correll scored 2 points.
"We are playing good team basketball right now," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "I think Kade got back in the groove tonight and hopefully is starting to hit his stride."
"We are shooting the ball well," Dunbar added. "Our defense continues to get better. Kaiya has looked completely different the last couple games. He is getting better each game. We are no where close to our ceiling yet. We just have to keep working and getting better."
Somerset (6-1) will finish up play in the Berea All A Holiday Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.