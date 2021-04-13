Kade Grundy hits 3 homers in Briar Jumpers win over Knox Central

BARBOURVILLE – For six years, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy has shown his dominance at the local level in baseball, basketball and football. But as a middle schooler he chose baseball as his main sport after he committed to the University of Louisville's baseball program.
On Monday evening, Grundy showed us again why baseball was his sport after he hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in the Briar Jumpers' 17-11 win over Knox Central High School.
There was no lack of offense in a game that totaled 28 runs on 23 hits.
Grundy, the second batter in the line-up, hit a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the opening frame after leadoff Cole Reynolds drew a walk.
In the second inning, Grundy nailed another two-run homer to center that brought home Matt Bolin. In the fourth inning, Grundy hit a three-run blast over the left field fence to plate Brady Reynolds and Cole Reynolds.
For the game, Grundy had three hits – all homers, drove in seven runs, and scored three runs.
Somerset senior Dylan Burton also joined in on the 'homer party' with a solo blast over the centerfield fence in the third inning. For the game, Burton had two hits, drove in a run and scored two runs.
"It was a big offensive night for Kade (Grundy) and Dylan Burton," stated Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy. "Kade went 3-4 with 3 homers and 7 RBI, while Dylan had 2 bullets and a long home run. They are seeing the ball really well right now."
Cole Reynolds drove in two runs and scored two runs. Drew Johnson drove in two runs and scored a run, while Dakota Acey had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
"We are starting to get our feet under us and now have access to our high school field," Coach Grundy stated. "Hitting inside is great and we are blessed to have the indoor facility, but there’s no substitute for hitting on the field and seeing the distance and velocity a ball travels. Lots of false success inside a 70-foot cage. So I’m happy we are starting to swing it. Hopefully it’s contagious and we all start rolling."
Somerset (4-4) hosts Pulaski County High School on Tuesday, and then travels to Pulaski County High School on Thursday.
