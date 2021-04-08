Kade Grundy hits two homers in Somerset win

BARDSTOWN – After struggling to produce runs in three of their first four outings this season, the Somerset High School baseball team's bats finally came alive in a 14-0 drubbing of Campbellsville High School on Wednesday.
The Briar Jumpers scored runs in each of the game's five innings, with six runs scored in the top of the fifth frame.
University of Louisville signee Kade Grundy had a monster game with two home runs and five runs batted in. Grundy hit a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs. Grundy hit a two-homer in the first inning, and a three-run dinger in the second frame.
Grundy, the Briar Jumpers' starting pitcher, was equally impressive on the mound in three innings of work. Grundy allowed no hits and struck out seven Eagles batters.
Somerset senior Dylan Burton hit a grand slam homer in the fifth inning to score junior Cole Reynolds, sophomore Jake Witt and junior Logan Purcell. Burton had four RBI and scored a run in the Briar Jumpers' road win.
Somerset senior Cam Ryan had two hits and scored a run. Cole Reynolds had one hit, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Tanner Popplewell and Purcell drove in one run each.
Somerset (2-3) played Central Hardin High School on Thursday, and will travel to Knox Central High School on Monday, April 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
