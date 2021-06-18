Kade Grundy named Baseball Player of the Year

For the second straight season, Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy was named the Commonwealth Journal All-County Baseball Player of the Year. The University of Louisville baseball signee was named Player of the Year in 2019 - as a sophomore - and has been named to three straight CJ All-County Baseball Teams.
Grundy led the county in almost every major hitting category. Grundy maintained a .445 batting average, drove in 45 runs and scored 43 runs. Grundy hit 14 doubles, slammed 10 homers and hit three triples.
On the mound, Grundy struck out 60 batters in 38 innings pitched. Grundy held a 2.72 ERA and posted a 7-2 pitching record.
Pulaski County sophomore Chance Todd had an outstanding year at the plate and on the mound for the Maroons. Todd had a .314 batting average and drove in 25 runs. On the mound, Todd had a county-best 98 strikeouts and a 1.91 ERA in 58 innings pitched.
Somerset High School senior Cam Ryan finished up his high school career with some big numbers at the plate. Ryan maintained a .422 batting average, drove in 39 runs, scored 30 runs and belted four homers.
Somerset senior Tanner Popplewell was the big stick in his first season in the Briar Jumpers' baseball uniform. Popplewell hit a county-best 48 RBIs and had a .398 batting average. Popplewell hit eight doubles and belted seven homers. On the mound, Popplewell struck out 28 batters in 20 innings pitched and had a perfect 2-0 record.
Pulaski County High School senior Kaleb Adams made his second straight CJ All-County Baseball Team. Adams led the Maroons in both hitting and pitching. Adams had a .384 batting average and scored 28 runs. On the mound, Adams struck out 38 batters in 42 innings and had a 5-2 record.
Southwestern senior Riley McBryde led the Warriors in hitting with a .377 batting average. McBryde drove in 24 runs and hit four home runs. On the mound, McBryde struck out 16 batters in 21 innings pitched.
Pulaski County sophomore Brysen Dugger was a dual threat for the Maroons at the plate and on the mound. Dugger had a 2.06 ERA on the mound and struck out 44 batters in 34 innings pitched. At the plate, Dugger drove in nine runs and hit two homers.
Somerset senior Dylan Burton paced the Briar Jumpers at the plate and on the mound. Burton had a .367 batting average, drove in 38 runs and hit six homers. On the mound, Burton had a 2.22 ERA and a 5-1 pitching record.
Southwestern High School senior Tyler Pumphrey had an outstanding year on the mound and at the plate. Pumphrey maintained a .329 batting average, drove in 12 runs and scored 16 runs. On the mound, Pumphrey struck out 40 batters in 47 innings.
Somerset senior Dakota Acey made his second straight CJ All-County Baseball Team. At the plate, Acey batted .314, drove in 18 runs and scored 18 runs. On the mound, Acey had a county-best 1.38 ERA in 25 innings pitched.
Commonwealth Journal All-County Honorable Mention players were Tucker Howard and Ian Maybrier from Southwestern; Aiden Wesley and Brady Cain from Pulaski County; and Josh Gross, Cole Reynolds, Clay VanDerPloeg and Jonathan Phipps from Somerset.
