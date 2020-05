Kade Grundy

Somerset High School junior Kade Grundy was ranked as one of the Top 50 high school baseball players in the nation, in the Class of 2021, by Maxpreps.com. According to Maxpreps.com, Grundy is regarded as one of the best all-around baseball players in the nation with a .456 batting average, 51 RBIs and a 1.84 ERA.