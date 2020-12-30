Kade Grundy named top athlete for 3rd time  

For the past four years, no other athlete has dominated his three sports like Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy has. The Briar Jumpers’ three-sport threat was once again named the Commonwealth Journal Male Athlete of the Year. Grundy has won this CJ top male athlete award for three consecutive years.
Grundy was the CJ All-County Baseball Player of the Year during his sophomore season, and has been the CJ All-County Basketball Player of the Year for the past two seasons. Also, Grundy is a All-State football wide receiver for the Briar Jumpers on the gridiron. Grundy has been named to CJ All-County Teams in all three sports since his eighth-grade year.
As prolific as he is in both basketball and football, Grundy excels at a higher level in baseball, which was solidified when he committed to play baseball at the University of Louisville while he was still in middle school. After his sophomore year at Somerset in 2019 – a season that saw him named as the 12th Regional Baseball Tournament’s Most Valuable Player while leading the Briar Jumpers to the state tournament – he was selected to the prestigious 12-player, 17-Under National Team Development Program. Grundy was also named to the Ohio Valley Regional USA Olympic Team as well, going 4-7 at the plate, with a home run, two triples, and a single as a member of that squad.
Maybe Kade Grundy was destined to be a great athlete after following the footsteps of his dad – Phil Grundy – and his older brother – Kross Grundy – who were both standout multi-sports athletes at Somerset High School. Kross was a standout athlete in both baseball and basketball, while his father made a profession of the sport of baseball by playing at the professional level and now coaching the Somerset High School baseball team.
Phil Grundy, who has coached the Briar Jumpers for nearly two decades, has had a huge impact on all three of his son’s baseball careers.
“Some of the earliest memories I have with my dad and Kross feel like they all happened yesterday, but my dad was always my coach growing up from flag football, T-ball and he was my basketball coach at Rocky Hollow when I was five and six years old,” Kade stated.
As a little boy, when not competing in his own youth athletic events, Kade Grundy grew up in the Somerset High School baseball dugout. His time in that dugout helped mold his knowledge and passion for the game of baseball.
“While sitting in the dugout, as a child, I was around some great teams and players that made me feel like I was a part of the team as a little eight-year-old kid and that always meant a lot to me,” Kade Grundy reflected. “What I learned from being around good baseball, as a kid, was the correct way to carry yourself on the field and how you are supposed to respect and listen to your coaches. No matter how much a player thinks he or she knows, the coach will more than likely know more about the game you are playing. So, it is very important to be coachable and to listen to others for advice.”
While his father nurtured and shaped Kade Grundy’s athletic career, his older brother – Kross – had a huge part in developing his competitive nature.
“Me and Kross are three years apart in age and we competed at everything from video games, who could run faster or who could throw farther,” Kade Grundy recalled. “Growing up, Kross always pushed me to improve, because I wanted to be as good as he was. I am very blessed to have an older brother like him that always wanted me to do the right things.”
“My favorite memories of my dad and Kross aren’t of me finally beating them in a competition, but just all the time I got to spend with them and that is what is most important to me,” Kade Grundy stated. “I cant really remember when the first time I beat Kross in basketball, but if you ask him I never beat him, which isn’t true.”
While Phil Grundy is tremendously skilled and versed in the game of baseball – he soon found out he couldn’t compete with Kade and Kross on the basketball court.
“My dad never shot basketball with us, because he knew he couldn’t beat us in that,” Kade Grundy laughed “He doesn’t take losing easy, so I understand why he stayed away from the basketball court with me and Kross.”
Kade is also trying to hand down his wisdom, learned from his dad and Kross, to his younger brother – Kole Grundy.
“With Kole it’s different,” Kade Grundy explained. “We are five years apart in age. I know that is hard on him not being able to hang out with me and Kross everyday, but we try our absolute best to help him with school, sports or even girls. I want to be as good as brother to Kole as Kross was to me.”
Kade Grundy would like to tell you he participates in many hobbies and non-sport activities. However, simply put, Kade Grundy’s young life has been consumed by athletics and his pursuit to being the best athlete he can be in all three of his chosen sports.
“With year-round sports it is very hard going from sport to sport, but I will always believe that has made me a better person and a better athlete,” Kade Grundy stated. “But I can’t thank my parents enough for sacrificing basically every summer just to help me get to the position I am today and that means the absolute world to me. The friends I have made over the years of playing sports are people that I will never forget and a bond that I will cherish forever.”
While some may believe specializing in your best sport is the best route for success, Kade Grundy feels that competing in multiple sports has made him a better athlete. Also, Somerset High School athletics have greatly benefited from Kade Grundy’s three-sport approach with a 2019 football state title and a 2019 baseball 12th Region crown.
“I felt like I had an opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of great teams and get to know so many people, teammates and coaches that are a big part of my success today in all three sports,” Kade Grundy stated. “I will always think that playing multiple sports in high school will make you a better overall athlete – in my opinion.”
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
