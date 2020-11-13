Kade Grundy signs with University of Louisville

Most athletes excel at one sport, or maybe two sports at best.
Then, there are guys like Kade Grundy; a generational athlete that comes along about every 20 years that excels at any sport they choose to play.
Whether it was on the football field, the basketball court, or on a baseball diamond, Kade Grundy was more times than not the best athlete to be found at an athletic event, regardless of the sport.
And just like his father Phil – head baseball coach at Somerset High School – the younger Grundy followed in pop’s footsteps – signing with a Division I school -- this past Wednesday night in front of dozens of friends and family.
The younger Grundy chose baseball, and he made it official on Wednesday evening, signing with the first school that offered him a scholarship way back when he was only in the eighth grade.
The Somerset High School senior signed his national letter of intent with the University of Louisville on Wednesday, and he says signing to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with U of L was simply a no brainer to say the least.
“I had been to a lot of their camps as a young kid, and it’s a place that is close to home, and I wanted my family to be able to come and watch me play,” stated the SHS All-State athlete.
“I love the facilities and I love the coaching staff,” Grundy added. “They (Cardinals) are a powerhouse program, and they’ve been in the Super Regional or the College Baseball World Series every year since I committed to them.”
As far as the physical tools required to excel at the game of baseball, Kade Grundy has an abundance of them all; power, speed, bat control, and a great arm.
So, what else is there to work on as he gets ready to make the jump to major college baseball?
Grundy says that’s an easy one to answer – he needs to be more outspoken and work on his leadership skills.
“I need to be more vocal,” pointed out the Briar Jumper senior. “I know going into Louisville as a freshman next year we’re already going to have a lot of vocal leaders on our team, but I need to learn how to do that better, especially with all the younger kids that are going to be on our team. We’ve got a ton of freshmen in all of our sports coming in, and I just feel like I need to be more of a leader.”
Kade Grundy certainly has a baseball resume that deserved a D-I offer.
Grundy is rated as one of the top 50 baseball players in the nation in the 2021 class by Maxpreps.com.
After his sophomore year at Somerset in 2019 – a season that saw him named as the 12th Regional Baseball Tournament’s Most Valuable Player while leading the Briar Jumpers to the state tournament -- he was selected to the prestigious 12-player, 17-Under National Team Development Program.
Grundy was also named to the Ohio Valley Regional USA Olympic Team as well, going 4-7 at the plate, with a home run, two triples, and a single as a member of that squad.
Of course he did not get to play his junior season in 2020 due to COVID-19 shutting down the entire high school baseball season in Kentucky, but in 2019 he had a monster sophomore season for Somerset.
He led the county in runs batted in with 51, and he paced the way in homers with seven. He batted .456 for the season, and had an on-base percentage of .563.
On the mound, he threw 53.1 innings, fanning 67 hitters with an ERA of 1.84, while posting a 4-1 record.
On the football field, Grundy was an integral part of the 2019 Class 2 A state championship football team, hauling in 68 passes for 1,441 yards, while leading Somerset with 18 touchdowns and a 14-1 record.
On the hardwood this past season, Grundy led Somerset to its first district tournament championship in 17 years, averaging 19,1 points per game, while making a county-best 62 three-point buckets.
So as you can see, Kade Grundy can do it all, regardless of the sport.
His father Phil Grundy – who also played and excelled at the D-I level in baseball – turning in an outstanding career at Western Carolina University -- says his son is ready to take his game to the collegiate level, playing for one of the top five programs in the nation, led by head coach Dan McDonnell.
“I think Kade’s ready to compete at that level, I really do,” stated dad and baseball coach Phil Grundy.
“I was so excited for Kade when he was offered by Louisville as an eighth grader, and I think that was a little overwhelming for him,” continued Phil Grundy. “The thing that coach (Dan) McDonnell and the coaching staff always talked to Kade about, was the fact that signing is a springboard to being a better player, being a better student, being a better kid, because there’s going to be a lot of pressure at that level as you grow up.”
So coach Grundy, can Kade handle that pressure? Coach and dad Grundy answered that with a resounding ‘Yes’.
“Kade’s prepared and he’s ready – I have no doubt about that,” stated coach Grundy. “It does put a target on you, because if you have signed and you’re a University of Louisville guy, or a University of Kentucky guy, or wherever you have signed, I think kids do come a little harder at you.”
“At the same time, I think Kade is well equipped to handle that,” added Grundy. “They focus on you more, but I think that’s a good thing, because it makes you tougher, and it makes you a better player.”
A great player and a great person is exactly what the University of Louisville is getting in this week’s signing of Kade Grundy.
The college baseball season is still a few months away, but the Cardinals have already hit a grand slam home run with the acquisition of Somerset’s Kade Grundy.
