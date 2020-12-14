Kaiden Rodgers named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kaiden Rodgers

Eight-year-old Kaiden Rodgers placed second in the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union National Beginner Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Rodgers, who is a Somerset Schools wrestler, competed in the Top 100 Midget 55-58.

Kaiden Rodgers

Eight-year-old Kaiden Rodgers placed second in the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union National Beginner Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Rodgers, who is a Somerset Schools wrestler, competed in the Top 100 Midget 55-58.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you