Looking to bounce back from their first two losses of the season over the weekend, the Lady Maroons were on the road on Tuesday to take on Madison Southern. It seemed as if Pulaski was hyper focused heading into this one, as after scoring nine runs in the first inning, they cruised to a 19-4 victory in just five innings of play.
The Maroons had numerous players contribute in a solid offensive showing. Ryann Sowder had four hits and six RBI's to lead the team, while Kailee Zimmerman had five, including a grand slam in the top of the first inning. Rilee Ross had three, Chloe Carroll had two and Brooklyn Thomas, Shelbi Sellers and Avery Davis all had one each. Thomas also got the start on the mound, pitching a complete game while allowing just four runs and striking out four. Madison Southern sophomore Kennedy Alcorn led the Lady Eagles with two RBI's.
Pulaski County, now 5-2, will return home to face West Jessamine on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
