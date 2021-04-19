Kaitly Gwin is perfect in district win

For Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin, she is either excelling in the pitcher's circle or at the plate as a hitter. On Monday night, Kaitlyn Gwin was perfect at both pitching and hitting in the Lady Warriors' 11-0 win over McCreary Central High School at the War Path.
In five innings, Gwin pitched a perfect no-hitter game – as she retired all 15 batters she faced and struck out nine of them. At the plate, Gwin hit a perfect 3-for-3 and drove in three runs.
"Kaitlyn Gwin is, by far, our leading hitter and she was spectacular on the mound tonight," Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner stated.
The Lady Warriors scored three runs in the first and second innings, four runs in the third, and one run in the fourth for the mercy rule win.
In the first, senior Olivia Wilds grounded out to the shortstop to score junior Ashtyn Hines. Junior Jesse Begley doubled to right field to score junior Hannah Thompson - courtesy running for Gwin. Senior Melissa Loveless singled to left field to score Begley.
In the second, Hines singled to centerfield to plate junior Alyssa Raleigh. Gwin doubled to right field to score Hines and Wilds.
In the third inning, seventh-grader Kylie Dalton singled to center field to score Loveless. Hines doubled to the left field warning path to score seventh-grader Jordyn McDonald – courtesy running for Dalton – and Raleigh. Gwin singled to center field to score Hines.
In the fourth inning, junior Taylor Nelson got an infield hit to score Alexa Smiddy.
For the game, Southwestern's Ashtyn Hines had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored three runs.
"I didn't think we were real focused tonight and we had several mental mistakes," Sumner stated. "Tomorrow night, I think we will be more focused. We weren't selective at the plate today. I seem to always get more amped up for the McCreary games."
Southwestern (5-4) will travel to McCreary Central High School on Tuesday, and will host Wayne County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
MC 0 0 0 0 0 x x – 0 0 2
SW 3 3 4 1 x x x – 11 10 0
2B – Hines, Gwin, Dalton, Raleigh (SW). RBI – Wilds, Begley, Loveless, Hines 3, Gwin 3, Dalton, Nelson (SW).
