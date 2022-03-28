Kaitlyn Gwin grand slams Lady Warriors to win

LIBERTY – The Southwestern High School softball team racked up their fourth win of the season in a 17-5 romp over Casey County High School on Friday.
Lady Warriors senior Kaitlyn Gwin once again put on a 'One-Person Show'. Gwin hit a grand slam homer in the fourth inning and ended the day with seven RBIs, four hits and three runs scored. Gwin also hit two doubles on the day, and now has five homers on the year with 15 runs batted in.
Southwestern seventh-grader Kyle Dalton had three hits and drove in a run. Bryn Troxell had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run. Aimee Johnson had one hit, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Taylor Nelson had two hits.
Lexi Martin had one hit, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Ashtyn Hines had one hit and scored two runs. Alyssa Raleigh had one hit and scored three runs. Brooklyn Marcum scored two runs.
In the pitcher's circle, junior Sidney Hansen pitched seven innings, gave up four hits, no earned runs and struck out nine batters.
Southwestern (4-1) travels to Rockcastle County High School on Monday and to Corbin High School on Tuesday.
