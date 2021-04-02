Kaitlyn Gwin hits 3 homers in Lady Warriors' doubleheader sweep of Casey County

LIBERTY – In a doubleheader against Casey County High School on Tuesday, the Southwestern High School softball team scored a total of 38 runs in a total of 10 innings to sweep the Lady Rebels. The Lady Warriors won the first game 25-9 and then took the second game by a score of 13-0.
In the first game of the road doubleheader, the Lady Warriors scored four runs or more in each of the five innings before the game was called via the mercy rule. The Lady Warriors smashed out a total of five home runs and banged out 29 hits in the lopsided win.
Southwestern senior Kaitlyn Gwin hit two homers, hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored three runs.
Southwestern junior Jesse Begley hit two homers, hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in five runs and scored three runs.
Southwestern junior Hannah Thompson hit a home run, hit a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Southwestern sophomore Natalie Daulton hit a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, had two runs batted in and scored two runs. Junior Brooklyn Marcum collected four hits, drove in a run and scored three runs. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton hit a perfect 4-for-4, drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Southwestern sophomores Sidney Hansen and Abigail Waters both had two hits and drove in two runs.
In the second game, Gwin hit her third homer of the day with a solo blast in the first inning. Gwin also shined in the pitcher's circle with the five-inning, nine-strikeout shutout pitching win.
Begley hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored two runs. For the day, Begley had six hits and drove in seven runs.
Southwestern junior Aimee Johnson had two hits, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Eighth-grader Brynn Troxell had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.