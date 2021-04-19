Kaitlyn Gwin homers again in Lady Warriors' loss

IRVINE – Despite a 5-2 loss on the road, Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin was still unstoppable at the plate. Gwin belted her sixth homer of the season on Thursday.
Gwin's two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning tied the game at 2-2, but the Lady Engineers pounded out three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game.
Gwin's two-run blast upped her RBI total to 26 for the season, and was the only hit for the Lady Warriors in the road setback. Senior Olivia Wilds scored a run off Gwin's homer.
Southwestern (4-4) hosts district rivals McCreary Central High School on Monday, and travel to McCreary Central High School on Tuesday.
