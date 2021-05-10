Kaitlyn Gwin leads the Lady Warriors to victory

Last night at Southwestern, the homestanding Lady Warriors softball team dropped the South Laurel Lady Cardinals 8-6.
Senior Kaitlyn Gwin led her Warriors to the win with a three hit, three RBI performance.
South Laurel's top performer was Chloe Taylor who had three hits including a triple.
After two scoreless innings, South Laurel broke the silence with a three run inning that included an RBI single from Karly Gray that scored Jaylyn Lewis and Taylor and an RBI single from Madison Worley that scored Gray.
With the Lady Cardinals up 3-0, Southwestern fired right back and evened the score. First, junior Alyssa Raleigh scored an error. Then, Gwin sent senior Alexa Smiddy home with an RBI double. Finally, senior Olivia Wilds plated Jordyn McDonald, who was courtesy running for Gwin, with an RBI single.
With the score even at 3-3, South Laurel took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth when Bailey Frazier scored on a sacrifice fly by Lewis.
Once again, the Lady Warriors answered and took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Gwin singled to score 8th grader Brynn Troxell and junior Ashtyn Hines.
In the top of the fifth the Lady Cardinals tied up the game at 5-5 with an RBI triple by Addison Baker that scored Frazier.
Then after holding Southwestern scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, South Laurel took the lead in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from Makayla Blair that scored Taylor.
With a one run deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Warriors fought hard to get their lead back. First, Raleigh scored on another Lady Cardinal error, then junior Jesse Begley hit an RBI single to score Smiddy. Later, McDonald scored on a fielders choice ground out to give Southwestern an 8-6 lead heading into the seventh.
The Lady Warrior defense held strong in the top of the seventh to get the 8-6 victory and they advanced to 12-7 on the season. Southwestern will be back in action Tuesday night where they will face the Danville Admirals at home.
SLHS - 003 111 0 - 6 11 2
SWHS - 003 203 X - 8 10 3
2B - Gwin (SW); Taylor (SL). 3B - Baker (SL). RBI - Gwin 3, Wilds 2, Begley (SW); Gray 2, Baker, Blair, Lewis, Worley (SL).
