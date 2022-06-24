For the second straight year, Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin was named the Commonwealth Journal High School Softball Player of the Year. Gwin led the Lady Warriors at the plate and in the pitcher's circle. Also, Gwin guided her Lady Warriors to back-to-back 12th Region Tournament championship games.
Gwin had a batting average of .576, with nine home runs, 16 runs scored, and a county-best 62 runs batted in. Gwin also had 15 doubles and two triples.
In the pitcher's circle, Gwin had a county-best 1.95 earned run average and struck out 160 batters. In 118.1 innings pitched, Gwin recorded 19 wins and only three losses.
Southwestern High School seventh-grader Kylie Dalton played more like a senior. Dalton maintained a .553 batting average and drove in 45 runs. Dalton hit nine home runs, had 10 doubles, a triple, and scored 10 runs.
Pulaski County High School senior Jessie Begley might have changed schools, but her high level of play did not change. Begley hit for .455 and scored 48 runs. Begley drove in 34 runs and hit 18 doubles. In the pitcher's circle, Begley threw a county-best 166 strikeouts in 169.1 innings and accumulated 19 wins.
Pulaski County eighth-grader Chloe Carroll had another big year with a .426 batting average, scored 43 runs, hit 18 doubles and drove in 27 runs. Carroll was a force behind the plate and in the infield. Carroll was ranked as one of the best players in the nation in her class.
Somerset High School junior Carly Cain was a force for the Lady Jumpers as a hitter and a pitcher. Cain had a .347 bating average, hit seven home runs and drove in 38 runs. In the pitcher's circle, Cain threw a 154 strikeouts and had a county-best 22 wins.
Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas had a .429 batting average and drove in 48 runs. Thomas hit 17 doubles, five homers, and scored 35 runs. Thomas also pitched 10 innings with 13 strikeouts.
Southwestern High School senior Ashtyn Hines maintained a .485 batting average and scored a county-best 50 runs. Hines hit 13 doubles, four triples, and three homers.
Somerset High School senior Kaley Harris had a .359 batting average, scored 46 runs and drove in 32 runs. Harris hit eight doubles and eight homers.
Somerset Christian School eighth-grader Abby Whitescarver had a county-best .662 batting average and scored 28 runs. Whitescarver drove in 24 runs and hit the program's first out-of-the park homer.
Pulaski County High School freshman Bella Ellis had a .419 batting average and drove in 40 runs. Ellis hit five doubles and nine home runs.
Southwestern High School senior Aimee Johnson batted .427 on the season and drove in 33 runs. Johnson scored 28 runs, hit four homers, and 13 doubles.
Players named All-County Honorable Mention were Somerset sophomore Molly Lucas, Somerset senior Jasmine Peavey, Southwestern freshman Brynn Troxell, and Somerset Christian sophomore Lydia Fisher.
