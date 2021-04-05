Kaitlyn Gwin paces Lady Warriors this weekend

The Southwestern High School softball team split a pair if games this past weekend. The Lady Warriors downed West Jessamine 10-5, but fell to Bryan Station 10-7.
In the their win over West Jessamine, the Lady Warriors exploded for six runs in the third inning to give senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin some breathing win in her win on the mound. Gwin also led Southwestern at the plate with a home run, two hits, two RBI and a run scored. On the mound, Gwin struck out nine batters and only allowed three earned runs.
Junior Alyssa Raleigh had two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Junior Aimee Johnson had two hits and two runs batted in.
In their loss to Bryan Station, Gwin had two hits, three runs batted in and a run scored. In only six games this season, Gwin has already hit four homers, six doubles and 18 RBI.
Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run.
Southwestern (3-3) will travel to Wayne County High School for a district game on Monday, April 12.
