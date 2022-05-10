Kaitlyn Gwin paces Lady Warriors to win

ALBANY – Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin earned a pitching win and hit a home run in the Lady Warriors' 11-1 victory over Clinton County High School on Monday.
Gwin only allowed four hits, no earned runs, and struck out 13 batters in six innings of work in the pitcher's circle. At the plate, Gwin hit a three-run homer to left field in the fourth inning.
Southwestern freshman Brynn Troxell hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs, and scored a run. Alyssa Raleigh had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Aimee Johnson had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run. Jordyn McDonald scored two runs.
Southwestern (15-5) travels to Model on Tuesday and will host Corbin on Thursday.
