Kaitlyn Gwin perfect in Lady Warriors district win

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Southwestern High School seniors Kaitlyn Gwin (left) and Alexa Smiddy both hit homers in the Lady Warriors' 19-0 district win over Wayne County High School on Monday. Gwin hit a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and struck all nine batters she faced as a pitcher. Lady Warriors basketball standout Alexa Smiddy hit a perfect 3-for-3 in her first varsity softball game in nearly six years.