Kaitlyn Gwin perfect in Lady Warriors district win

MONTICELLO – Southwestern High School senior Kaitlyn Gwin had about as perfect of a game than one could ever hope for in the Lady Warriors' 19-0 three-inning blowout win over Wayne County High School on Monday.
As a pitcher, Gwin stuck out all nine batters she faced for a perfect no-hit three innings of work. As a hitter, Gwin hit a home run, batted a perfect 4-for-4, hit two doubles, drove in six runs and scored two runs.
"Great performance by a great pitcher," stated Southwestern High School softball coach Jarrod Sumner. "Kaitlyn Gwin dominated from the first pitch and stayed ahead in the count and made Wayne County batters hit her pitch. She gave herself a three-run lead in the top of the first with a three-run homer."
Not to be outdone, Southwestern senior Alexa Smiddy stepped off the Rupp Arena hardwood five days ago to play in her first varsity softball game in nearly six years. Smiddy hit a home run and batted a perfect 3-for-3.
Ashtyn Hines also batted a perfect 3-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Also, Jesse Begley hit a perfect 4-for-4 and drove in four runs. Marissa Loveless – who had also just finished up the basketball season – had two hits and drove in two runs. Aimee Johnson drove in two runs.
Southwestern (4-3) travels to Estill County High School on Thursday, April 15.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
