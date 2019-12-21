Kaiya Sheron leads Briar Jumpers to a win on the hardwood

BEREA - Somerset opened up play in the Berea All A Holiday Classic with a 69-47 win over Bluegrass United on Thursday.
Fresh off leading his football team to a class 2A state championship on the gridiron, junior Kiaya Sheron led his basketball team with a team-high 15 points. Sheron led the team with 8 rebounds, and shot a perfect 6-for-6 from two-point range.
Gavin Stevens scored 14 points, and Dylan Burton scored 12 points, Jase Bruner scored 8 points, Kade Grundy scored 6 points, Jackson Cooper scored 4 points, Jack Harmon scored 4 points, Kannon Tucker scored 2 points, Jerod Smith scored 2 points and Jayden Gilmore scored 2 points.
Grundy led the team with six assists.
Somerset (5-1) played Cordia Friday night and will play again in Berea on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.