Kaiya Sheron named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kaiya Sheron

Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was one of eight Kentucky prep football players on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020. For the high school football season of 2019. Kaiya Sheron was named the Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year. Sheron was named the top football player in the state of Kentucky in the Class 2A division and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 2A Championship game.