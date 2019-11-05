Somerset High School junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron completed 18 passes for 310 yards in the Briar Jumpers' dramatic 27-26 win over Corbin High School. Sheron threw a touchdown pass and rushed 11 times for 60 yards.
Kaiya Sheron named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Kaiya Sheron
