Kaiya Sheron named KFCA Class 2A Player of the Year for second straight year

For the second straight year, Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year.
Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, has been named the KFCA Class 2A Player the Year in 2020 and 2019. Also, Sheron was named the Class 2A District 4 Player of the Year in back-to-back years.
This season, Sheron completed 97 passes for 1,785 yards with 14 passing touchdowns. Sheron also scored eight rushing touchdowns and rushed for 407 yards in 2020.
In 2019, Sheron led the Briar Jumpers to the program's first-ever KHSAA football state title with a winning 86-yard scoring drive in the final 26 seconds of the game.
