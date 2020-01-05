Kaiya Sheron named Player of the Year

Somerset High School junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron had a year to remember. Sheron not only had outstanding number throughout the season, but he executed a final scoring drive in the Class 2A State Championship game that will be talked about for years to come.
For the high school football season of 2019, Kaiya Sheron was named the Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year.
Sheron was named the top football player in the state of Kentucky in the Class 2A division and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 2A Championship game.
For the year, Sheron completed 178 passes for 3,218 years and threw 28 touchdown passes. Sheron rushed for 959 yards and ran for 8 touchdowns.
Pulaski County senior wide receiver Jake Sloan was named the Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year.Sloan, an Eastern Kentucky University signee, was named to the All-State second team.
Sloan caught 77 passes in 11 games for 899 yards, and averages 12.9 yards per catch. Sloan had five touchdowns as a receiver and had one TD on a kick-off return.
Sloan ranks second in the state for career receptions for a career (312), ranks second in the state for receptions in a season (116) and third in the state receptions in a game (17).
Somerset High School senior Jase Bruner was named the Commonwealth Journal Defensive Player of the Year. Bruner, a University of Kentucky preferred walk-on, was an asset to the state champion Briar Jumpers on both offense and defense.
On defense, Bruner led his team with 121 tackles, with 6.5 tackles for losses. Bruner forced one fumble, had two fumble recoveries and had an interception.
On offense, Bruner carried the ball 55 times for 434 yards, and caught 10 passes for 169 yards.
Here is the rest of the Commonwealth Journal All-Country Team.
OFFENSE
Pulaski County High School sophomore Drew Polston completed 177 passes for 1,944 yards and threw 18 TD passes. Polston also rushed for 494 yards and scored twice by ground.
Southwestern High School sophomore Tanner Wright rushed for 679 yards in 8 games for an 84.9 per game average, and scored 8 touchdowns.
Somerset High School senior Alex Miller rushed for 641 yards in six games for a 106.8 per game average and averaged scoring two touchdowns per game.
Southwestern High School sophomore Chase Doan for 745 yard sand scored 9 touchdowns.
Somerset High School senior Carson Guthrie caught 20 passes for 385 yards and scored four TDs.
Somerset High School senior Jaydon Gilmore caught 30 passes for 536 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.
Somerset High School junior Kade Grundy could be listed on both offense and defense, Ad a receiver, Grundy caught 68 passes for 1,441 yards and scored 4 TDs. Grundy had four interceptions, and was a threat as a punt and kick-off returner.
Pulaski County High School Grant Oakes caught 25 asses for 494 yards with five TDs, and averaged 54.9 years per game.
Southwestern High School senior Mason Heath was selected as an All-County offensive lineman.
Somerset High School junior Drew Johnson was selected as an All-County offensive lineman.
Somerset High School senior Ben Simmons was selected as an All-County offensive lineman.
Pulaski County High School senior Ethan Fuentes was selected as an All-County offensive lineman.
Pulaski County High School senior Jaxson McAlpin kicked 36 PAT attempts and hit 33 of them for a 91.7 percent accuracy.
Somerset High School junior Mikey Garland was valuable for the Briar Jumpers on both ends of the field. Garland rushed for 250 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Garland made 90 tackles, 10 for losses with three sacks.
DEFENSE
Somerset High School senior Jacob Grabeel made 50 tackles and recovered five fumbles.
Pulaski County High School senior Jordan Lanter made 55 tackles with 12 for losses.
Pulaski County senior Devon Tolson had 39 tackles with 14 for losses.
Southwestern High School sophomore Giddeon Brainard made 102 tackles with 14 for losses.
Southwestern High School junior Dylan Asher made 38 tackles with 11 for losses.
Pulaski County High School senior Chase Parmelee made 88 tackles with 17 for losses.
Pulaski County High School junior Tristan Cox made 94 tackles with 20 for losses. Cox also rushed for 509 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.
Pulaski County High School senior Konner Hargis became the program's all-time leading tackler after tallying 127 takedowns this season with 21 for losses.
Southwestern High School senior Austin Barnes made 143 tackles with 13 for losses. Barnes rushed for 547 yards and scored 6 TDs.
Southwestern High School junior Rowan Pennington had 128 tackles with 20 for losses.
Somerset High School senior Cale Todd made 85 tackles, had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Southwestern High School senior Xavier Streeter made 45 tackles , had 3 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and rushed for 238 yards.
Pulaski County High School junior Kaleb Adams made 41 tackles and rushed for 152 yards.
Somerset High School senior Tate Madden made 34 tackles, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions. Despite all of his great defensive stats, Tate Madden will always be remember for his game-winning catch on the Class 2A state championship game.
