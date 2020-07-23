Kaiya Sheron named to the Sports Illustrated All-American team watch list for 2020

Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron was one of eight Kentucky prep football players on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020.
Along with Sheron other nominees were Jantzen Dunn - 6-2 / 178 / ATH from Bowling Green, Ky. (South Warren High); Jordan Dingle - 6-4 / 235 / TE from Bowling Green, Ky. (Bowling Green High); Dekel Crowdus Jr. - 5-10 / 165 / WR from Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass High); Jager Burton - 6-3 / 270 / OG from Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass High); Jack Dingle - 6-4 / 205 / OLB from Louisville, Ky. (Trinity High); Jordan Lovett - 6-2 / 195 / S from Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin High); andLavell Wright - 6-0 / 204 / RB from Radcliff, Ky. (North Hardin High).
Crowdus, Lovett, Wright and Sheron are verbally committed to Kentucky; Dunn to Ohio State; and Jack Dingle to Cincinnati. Jordan Dingle and Burton each hold numerous scholarship offers.
Sheron - 6'3.5", 195 lbs. - led his Briar Jumpers football team to the 2019 Class AA state football championship title, on the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field, in perhaps one of the greatest final 22 seconds, 90-yard drive in KHSAA history.
Sheron not only had outstanding numbers throughout the season, but he executed a final scoring drive in the Class 2A State Championship game that will be talked about for years to come.
For the high school football season of 2019, Kaiya Sheron was named the Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year. Sheron was named the top football player in the state of Kentucky in the Class 2A division and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 2A Championship game.
For the year, Sheron completed 178 passes for 3,218 years and threw 28 touchdown passes. Sheron rushed for 959 yards and ran for 8 touchdowns.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the SIAA candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.