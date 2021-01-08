LEXINGTON - Somerset High School senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron has made statewide sporting news over the past two years with his amazing exploits on the gridiron. Now, Sheron is one of the nominees up for the Lexington Herald-Leader's 2020 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year award.
After Sheron led Somerset High School to the 2019 Class 2A state championship, his name was being thrown around with the past Briar Jumper greats like Ray Correll and Tony Massey. Now, Sheron is among a list of Kentucky sports figure nominees that include Bam Adebayo, Authentic (the horse), Devin Booker, John Calipari, Anthony Davis, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Thomas.
Sheron followed up his 2019 state championship season with another strong performance on the football field in 2020. Sheron, a University of Kentucky signee, completed 111 passes for 2,016 yards and threw 15 touchdown passes. Sheron also rushed for 465 yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Sheron was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 2A Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020). Sheron was also named as the 2019 Class 2A state championship game MVP after leading the Briar Jumpers to the Class 2A state title.
Sheron was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year and was the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year. Sheron was a 2020 second team All-State selection.
The Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year honor will be based on votes of media members from across the state. The 40th Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, on Kentucky.com. Full Sports Figure of the Year results will appear both on Kentucky.com and in the Jan. 27 Herald-Leader.
An athlete, coach or sports administrator at any level is eligible if he or she plays for a team in Kentucky, is from Kentucky, or played for a college in Kentucky. Horses that were born in the state are eligible. So are horse owners who are from Kentucky or who own farms in the state. Jockeys and trainers who compete regularly at tracks in the commonwealth are eligible. Cincinnati professional athletes who live in Kentucky but have no other tie to the state are not eligible.
The 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year was Kentucky Wildcats football star Lynn Bowden, and Josh Allen won the award in 2018.
