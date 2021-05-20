Pulaski County High School senior Kaleb Adams signed to play baseball at Midway University. Adams leads the Maroons with a .390 batting average this spring. Adams has 30 hits, 12 RBI's and 17 runs scored this year. On the pitcher's mound, Adams has a 2.31 ERA, 38 strikeouts and a team-best 5-1 record. On hand for Adams' signing was, front row from left, Kevin Adams, Kaleb Adams, Sharon Adams, and Kaitlyn Adams; back row from left, Kolton Adams, Kent Mayfield, Josh Anderson, and Chris Copenhaver.
Kaleb Adams signs with Midway University
