Somerset High School senior Kaley Harris has started out the 2022 softball season off with a bang. In the Lady Jumpers first two games of the season, Harris hit three home runs. In those two games, Harris has collected four hits, three runs batted in, and four runs scored. Harris' latest dinger was a game-winning walk-off homer.
Kaley Harris named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Estil Wheeler, 87, of Elkhorn, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
