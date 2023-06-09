The Somerset Country Club held their annual golf invitational event last weekend. The Somerset Country Club Invitational featured multiple flights, with a championship flight, along with several other events coinciding with the club’s 100th anniversary.
Bellarmine University standout golfer Kannon Tucker ended up taking home the victory, finishing with a two-day total score of one-under-par 139 to claim first place. Randy Jewell finished right behind him in second place in the championship flight with a total score of 143.
In the first flight, Jordan Newton claimed first place with a total score of 146. Derek Murphy finished second with a 148, Brad Jeffries finished third with a 151, Chase Slaven finished fourth with a 152, Jordy Molen finished fifth with a 152 and Ronnie Starnes finished sixth with a 154.
In the second flight, Whitney Maupin won with a score of 162. John Walker finished second with a score of 163, while Landon Powell, Mike Sneed, Danny Anderson and Kellen Wilson all finished with scores of 165.
In the third flight, Alan Woodson claimed the win with a 178 and Danny Molen was second with a 178. Winfred Hughes placed third with a 178, Jeremiah Purcell was fourth with a 178, James Jones was fifth with a 178 and Jake Cothron was sixth with a 182.
In the championship flight, Clay Anderson was third with a score of 144 while Zach Willis placed fourth with a score of 144. Ben Roberts was fifth with a score of 145 and Jeremy Barnes was sixth with a score of 145.
For the closest to the pin competition, Jason Marcum won on hole 10, Ben Roberts won on hole 12, Kross Grundy won on hole 15 and Zach Willis won on hole 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.