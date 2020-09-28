Kannon Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Kannon Tucker

Somerset High School senior golfer Kannon Tucker fired a three-under-par 18-hole round of 69 to win the All "A" State Golf Tournament today at Gibson Bay in Richmond, Ky. Tucker has won three major golf invitational titles this fall.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

