Kannon Tucker named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior golfer Kannon Tucker fired a three-under-par 18-hole round of 69 to win the All "A" State Golf Tournament today at Gibson Bay in Richmond, Ky. Tucker has won three major golf invitational titles this fall.
Grace Pratt, 88, of Somerset, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Dellan "Bud" Wayne Decker, age 77, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at UK Healthcare. Funeral services are pending at this time. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Bud Decker.
