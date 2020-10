Kannon Tucker

Somerset High School senior Kannon Tucker was named second team All-State by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association. Tucker won the All "A" State Championship title with a round of 69. Tucker also won the Rockcastle County Invitational with a round of 70 and won the Wayne County Invitational with a round of 69. Tucker was named second-team All-State in 2019 for back-to-back All-State selections.