Kannon Tucker notches top 15 finish at Sea Palms Invitational

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA – The Bellarmine men's golf team wrapped up its early spring season southern swing with a 13th place finish at the Sea Palms Invitational, which was hosted by Western Carolina at the par-71 Sea Palms Resort course.
Freshman Kannon Tucker led the way for the Knights, placing tied for 13th in the 104-player field. The Somerset native carded consecutive rounds of 72 before closing with a 75 to finish with an aggregate score of 219.
Wright State shot a blistering 274 (-10) in the final round to top the 19-team field by eight shots over Radford. Thomas Giroux of Oakland University took medalist honors with and 8-under total of 205.
As a team, Bellarmine saved its best for last, closing with a 293 after opening with rounds of 304 and 302. In Saturday's final round, Shawn DeWeese and Jensen Klondike each carded 72s to lead the way.
Bellarmine returns to action on March 13, when they'll tee it up at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee Tech at the Sevierville Golf Club's River Course.
Sea Palms Invitational
Par 71, 6664 yards – 18 teams, 104 players
Bellarmine 304-302-293–899 +47 13th
Kannon Tucker 72-72-75 –219 +6 t-13th
