Kannon Tucker places second in SHS Golf Invitational

Somerset High School senior Kannon Tucker fired a two-over-par round of 73 to place second individually in the Somerset High School Invitational golf tournament on Saturday at Eagle's Nest Country Club.
Wayne County junior Gage Gregory won individual honors with a one-under par round of 70. Bowling Green took team honors with a total score of 313, while South Warren placed second with a team total of 316. Somerset High School posted a score of 335, and Pulaski County High School posted a team total of 359.
Other scores for Somerset High School included Jacob Stevens - 84, Brady Reynolds - 87, Zane Stinson - 91, and Peyton Phillipi - 99.
Scores for Pulaski County High School were Cayden Lancaster - 93, Reese Broughton - 87, Zach Ousley - 85, Jaylen Coomer - 94, and Rem Gray - 95.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.