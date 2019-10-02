Kannon Tucker qualifies for State

The temperatures on Tuesday were hot, but the scoring on Eagle's Nest Country Club Golf course were even hotter in the Region 10 Boys Golf Tournament.
A pair of one-under-par 70's by Clay County's Justin Begley and Pineville's Braxton Caldwell took top individual honors, as Caldwell took the regional crown in a playoff victory. Wayne County edged out Clay County by 4 strokes for the region team title. The Cardinals shot a 12-over 296 for the Region 10 title.
Somerset High School junior Kannon Tucker qualified for his second state tournament with a two-over-par round of 73 for 18 holes. Tucker just missed out making state last year after falling in a playoff. Tucker tied for sixth in the overall standings on Tuesday.
Somerset High School senior Kolby Treado did not qualify for the state tournament on Tuesday, thus closing out his prep golf career. However, Treado was happy just to be able to play and walk the 6,400-yard golf course after severely injuring his ankle just a few weeks ago. Initially, Treado was told he would not be able to play anymore golf his senior year.
"I started out playing good this year, and kept every round in the 70's," Treado stated. "My accident was pretty rough. They told me I wouldn't be able to finish out my senior year and that kind of hurt me. But I started walking on it last week, powered through it, and took the pain."
"I really tried hard to get my game back to where it was, but I guess I ran out of time," Treado explained. "Walking up the hills really where the worst on my ankle and on some swings it hurt pretty bad. Hey, I got to finish out my senior year. I didn't shoot what I wanted to shoot, but I guess that is how it is."
Treado shot an 86 for Somerset, while teammates Jacob Stevens shot an 83, Peyton Phillippi shot a 100 and Brady Reynolds shot a 101. The Briar Jumpers finished sixth with a team score of 342.
Pulaski County placed 10th with a score of 356. Connor King shot an 87, Zack Ousley shot an 89, Cayden Lancaster and Rem Gray both shot rounds of 90, and Caleb Sloan shot a 95.
"I am very pleased with the way these boys scored today," stated Pulaski County High School boys golf coach John Fraley. "We shot a team score of 402 on this same course about two months ago, and we bettered that score today by 46 strokes."
Southwestern High School's Ian Maybrier shot a 92, and Cade Slusser shot a 127.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
