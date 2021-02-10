Kannon Tucker signs with Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Bellarmine University Men's Golf Coach Marty Storch announced today that Somerset High School senior golf standout Kannon Tucker has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play for Knights.
A two-sport star at Somerset High School, Tucker also plays basketball for the Briar Jumpers, but golf is where he has earned the most accolades. A two-time All-State performer in golf, Tucker has won several major high school events including the Eagles Nest Invitational as well as the All "A" regional and state championships with sub-70 rounds in both tourneys. He also has been selected All 10th Region four times by the region's coaches.
"Kannon is a tremendous student-athlete on and off the golf course," Storch said. "He will continue the tradition of moving Bellarmine Golf forward as we move into the ASUN Conference."
Tucker was named second team All-State by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.Tucker was named second-team All-State in 2019.
Tucker played in seven straight regional golf tourneys and made three straight KHSAA state golf tournament appearances.
Away from the golf course, Tucker has excelled in classroom with a 4.1 grade point average and been active in extracurriculars including DECA Club, Y-Club KYA, Peer Tutor, Superintendent Advisory Council, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
