Kannon Tucker ties for top honors at Rockcastle Invitational

BURNSIDE - Somerset High School senior golfer Kannon Tucker fired a two-under par round of 70 to ties for top honors in the Rockcastle County High School Invitational at General Burnside Island State Park Golf Course on Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there were no playoffs to determine the overall champion.
Tucker recently took runner-up honors at the Somerset Invitational at Eagle's Nest Country Club.
Other Somerset High School scores included Jacob Stevens' round of 77. Brady Reynolds fired a 99, Zane Stinson shot an 86, and Peyton Phillippi posted a 94.
Southwestern High School's Ian Maybrier shot a 91 for 18 holes.
