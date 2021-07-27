Kannon Tucker wins Eagle's Nest club title

Former Somerset High School golf standout Kannon Tucker fired a six-under-par 36-hole score of 136 to win the Eagle's Nest Country Club's Club Championship this past weekend. Tucker, who will play his collegiate golf at Bellarmine University, fired a one-under-par 70 on the first day and came back with a blazing five-under-par round of 66 on the final day. The win was Tucker's second career Eagle's Nest County Club golf club title.
Ben Purcell, who defeated Tucker in a playoff in last year's ENCC club championship, finished second with a two-day score of one-under-par 141. Purcell was the net champion. Jordan Newton and Preston McClung tied for third with 36-hole scores of 148.
Larry Cranfill won the ENCC senior club title with a two-day total of three-over-par 145. Cranfill shot a one-under 70 on the first day and finished with a 75 on the second day.
Mike Centers placed second in the seniors division with a 148 score, while Steve Hatfield shot a two-day total of 150 for third place. Mike Centers was the ENCC senior net champion.
Other scores were as follows: McClung, JE 152; Ray, Michael 151; Tucker, B 153; Hamilton, Mark 151; Fraley, D 159; Rakestraw, H 152; Coomer, M 163; Hatfield, Chris 153; Vaught, D 164; Luttroll, Chris 154; Eldridge, R 169; Marcum, Alan 155; Rowe, G 183; Lancaster, Cayden 155; Ousley, Zach 156; Atwood, Robbie 160; Grundy, Phil 161; Flynn, Bert 161; Mueller, Alex 161; Stevens, Jacob 163; Daugherty, Monroe 165; McKinney, Kellan 170; Stevens, Danny 170; Broughton, Reece 171; Petercheff, Jason 172; McArthur, Jim 174; McKinney, Kevin 175; Luikert, J 210; and Rowe, Z 228.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
