Bellarmine University sophomore Kannon Tucker claimed Eagle’s Nest Golf Invitational this pst weekend. Tucker shot a 1-under-par 36-hole score of 141 to claim the championship. This is Tucker’s second Eagle’s Nest Golf Invitational crown.
Will Molen finished just one stroke behind at a 142 to claim second in the event. In third place was Chris Hatfield with a score of 144.
Other scores are as follows: Cranfill, Larry 152; Molen, Jordan 155; Stout, JimEd 156; Grundy, Phil 159; Ousley, Zach 162; Broughton, Reece 163; Bristow, Bob 171; McKinney, Kellan 188; Brown, Delbert 183; Akin, Adam 185; Girdler, Brandon 188; and Bryant, Oliver 192.
The Skins winners ($105 each) were as follows: Michael Ray (Hole #8), Alan Keck (Hole #11), Bob Bristow (Hole #12), Mickey Ray (Hole #17), and Nathan Parkey (Hole #18).
Closest to Pin winners were: Cody Gibson (Hole #4), Winfred Hughes (Hole #13), and Delbert Brown (Hole #15).
Thursday Night Shootout results were as follows: Kannon Tucker (1st) and Zach Willis (2nd).
“Under the Lights” Closest to the Pin results were as follows: Chris Luttroll (32.5 inches for 1st) and Taylor Hurt (33 inches for 2nd).
Day #2 scoring results were the following: Molen, Will 70; Tucker, Kannon 73; Hatfield, Chris 73; Claunch, Cameron 76; Molen, Jordan 77; and McClung, JimEd 77.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.