Kannon Tucker wins Eagle's Nest Invitational

For the second time in four years, a youngster has shown all the grown men how to play golf at Eagle's Nest Country Club golf course.
This past weekend, seventeen-year-old Kannon Tucker claimed his second Eagle's Nest Country Club Men's Invitational golf title in four years. Between Kannon and his father Ryan Tucker, the father-son duo have won the last four ENCC Men's Invitational titles and six titles in total. Ryan Tucker won back to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.
Kannon Tucker, a Somerset High School senior standout senior golfer, fired a two-day total of 140 (2-under par) to hold off runner-up Matt Harris by one stroke.
Kannon Tucker fired a two-under-par, 18-hole round of 69 on Saturday and shot even par on Sunday to claim the prestigious eagle trophy in the championship flight. Kannon Tucker won his first ENCC Invitational at the age of 14 years old.
Ben Purcell placed third with a 36-hole total of 143, Jordan Newton placed fourth with a score of 145, and the two-time defending ENCC Invitational winner Ryan Tucker placed fifth with a 147 total.
Bill Sergent won the A Flight with a 36-hole total of 143. Jeremy Curtis placed second and Mike Centers placed third, with both men shooting a 151.
In the B Flight, Skip Goley took first with a 155, Nathan Parkey and Larry Cranfill both shot 159, to take second and third respectively. Cranfill used a hole-in-one on hole 13 to get into the top three.
Dave Fraley won the C Flight with a score of 160, while Luke Gover placed second (164) and Zack Whitis placed third (166).
In the D Flight, Alan Keck took first with a 177. Stan Finley took second with a 179 and Jacob Chandler placed third with a 184.
Ben Bentley won the E Flight with a 174, Adam Akin placed second with a 179, and Danny Vaught placed third with a 186.
In the F Flight, Ken Robbins won with a 199, Scott Lewis placed second with a 200 and Bob Duross placed third with a 202.
Under the Lights, which was a closest to the pin lighted nighttime contest on the par-3 eighth hole on Saturday night, was won by Larry Kirkpatrick.
The Shootout, which was a 9-hole elimination round contested on Friday night, was won by Kannon Tucker.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.