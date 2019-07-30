For the second time in three years, 16-year-old Kannon Tucker won the Eagle's Nest County Club men's golf club championship this past weekend. Tucker won his first ENCC two years ago at the young age of 14 years old.
Tucker won with a two-day total of three-over-par, 145 strokes. Tucker edged out Jordan Newton, who finished up with a two-day total of 147. Tucker led from start-to-finish. Tucker jumped ahead of the field with a round of 72 on Saturday, which was one stroke better than Mickey Ray's opening round of 73.
Mark Flynn had the low net score (133), while Ray had the second best net score (142).
Dave Fraley won the ENCC senior division club title with a two-day total of 148 strokes. Mike Centers placed second to Fraley with a score of 155. Like Tucker, Fraley led from wire-to-wire after shooting a first-day round of 73. Jim Ed McClung, Centers and Larry Cranfill, all shot rounds of 77 on the opening day.
Larry Cranfill had the senior low net total (132), while Jim Ed McClung had the second best senior net score (140).
