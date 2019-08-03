In Somerset High School's inaugural Somerset Boys Golf Tournament, junior Kannon Tucker got his name in the record books as the first individual medalist. Tucker shot a one-over-par round of 72 to edge out Clay County's Justin Begley and Wayne County's Reese Sexton - who both recorded rounds of 73.
Tucker has been dominant on the Eagle's Nest Country Club golf course over the past seven days. This past Sunday, Tucker posted rounds of 72 and 73 to capture his second Eagle's Nest Men's Club Championship.
Wayne County won the team title with a score of 303, and Clay County finished runner-up with a team total of 313.
Somerset finished the tourney with a team score of 340. Somerset's Kolby Treado and Jacob Stevens both shot rounds of 84. Brady Reynolds shot a 100, and Payton Phillippe fired a 109.
Pulaski County High School was led by Zach Ousley's round of 94. Caleb Sloan shot a 97, Rem Gray scored 102, Conner King fired a round of 109, and Carter Ross shot 113. As a team, Pulaski County finished with 402 strokes. Pulaski County individual golfer Foster Fraley shot a 120.
For the Somerset 'B" team, Kole Grundy shot 100, Bryson Stevens shot 102, Jaxson Pay shot 107, Tayden Richardson fired a 113, and Chas Reans scored 120 for 18 holes.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
