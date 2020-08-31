Kannon Tucker wins Wayne County golf tournament

MONTICELLO - With the high school golf season near the halfway point, Somerset High School senior Kannon Tucker is in top form as he heads down the homestretch of his prep career.
On Sunday, Tucker pulled off a huge win in the Wayne County Invitational at the Monticello Country Club. Tucker outdistanced a state championship caliber field to win medalists honors with a low 18-hole round of two-under par 69.
Tucker held off a strong challenge from defending state champion Jay Nimmo of Marshall County, who placed second with a one-under par 70. Estill County's Andrew Elam tied for second with a round of 70.
Tucker earned his second invitational win of the season, after claiming the Rockcastle County Invitational back in early August with a low score of 70.
Wayne County High School junior Gage Gregory shot an even-par round of 71 to place fourth. Earlier in the season, Gregory won the Somerset Invitational with a low round of 70.
Somerset High School senior Jacob Stevens placed sixth overall with a one-over-par round of 72.
Marshall County won the overall team title with a score of 298, while Estill County placed second with 303, and Somerset placed third with a score 310.
"This was our best team score so far this season, "stated Somerset High School golf coach Cody Ross. "We have continually gotten better each week with every tournament."
Other scores for Somerset were Brady Reynolds - 79, Zane Stinson - 90, Payton Phillipi - 93, Bryson Stevens - 83, and Connor Roberts - 95.
Pulaski County High School finished fifth overall with a team score of 331. Reese Broughton placed in the top ten individually with a score of 75. Cayden Lancaster shot an 83, Conner King shot a 85, Zach Ousley fired a 88, and Mason Daugherty scored a 100.
Other individual scores for Wayne County High School was Gehrig Sexton - 78, Aaron Hesse - 81, and Cade Foster - 99.
Southwestern High School's Ian Maybrier shot an 84, Chandler Taylor shot a 136, and Caleb Winks scored a 102.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
