Northern Middle School seventh-grader Kasen Brock scored 50 touchdowns this year in both seventh and grade football games. Brock was named eighth-grade Cumberland Valley Conference Player of the Year, and is a FBU Team Kentucky starter. Brock started for the KY Future All-Stars, and helped led the Maroons seventh-graders to a KYMSFA state title.
featured alert urgent
Kasen Brock named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Joseph King, age 35, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
Candace Lynn Lay, 41, passed away October 9, 2021 in Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is Honored to assist the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Burnside unwraps Christmas Island 2021
- Biden's 'vaccine mandate' is on the ropes
- Does aspirin prevent heart attacks?
- Georgia man charged in human trafficking probe
- Somerset man sentenced to 8 years in three cases
- Can the Third Time be the charm for Southwestern?
- Bronston man gets five years probation in ATV chase case
- County hit with hefty health insurance increase
- Battlefield Coffee fills a niche for Nancy residents, visitors
- PULASKI'S PAST: Pulaski’s best pole cat men sought for employment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.