Kasen Brock named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Northern Middle School seventh-grader Kasen Brock scored 50 touchdowns this year in both seventh and grade football games. Brock was named eighth-grade Cumberland Valley Conference Player of the Year, and is a FBU Team Kentucky starter. Brock started for the KY Future All-Stars, and helped led the Maroons seventh-graders to a KYMSFA state title.

