Northern Middle School eighth grader Kasen Brock, the lead running back on the Maroons team that won the eighth-grade state championship this season, has been nominated for Football University's 2022 Middle School Player of the Year Award, one of five finalists for the award. Erik Richards, the National Recruiting Director for the All-American Bowl on NBC, likened the award to the Heisman Trophy annually given to the top college football player in the country every year.
"The five finalists exhibit exemplary direction as they transition from their youth football careers to high school. Their proven leadership defines the award. The character traits displayed of past winners on and off the field are a proven guide for these young men to continue to follow. Over the years it has become known as the Heisman trophy of middle school football," he stated.
Brock had an outstanding season for the Northern Middle Maroons, rushing for over 1,000 yards and having 44 total touchdowns, while adding another six touchdowns on special teams. He is an honors student that attends FBU camps in Lexington, Louisville, and Ohio. He is also rated as the top running back in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2027.
Some notable former recipients of the award include Sony Michel, Cam Akers, JT Daniels, and number one player in the 2024 class Jadyn Davis. The winner of the award will be announced during Championship Week in Naples, FL, and presented with the trophy on December 19th at halftime of the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl, with the presentation being streamed live.
Other nominees are Jaleyn Powell, a running back from Orlando, FL, Andrew Robinson, an athlete from Dacula, GA, Ja'Shaun Shaffer, an athlete from Orange, CA, and Will Wood, a quarterback from Westwood, MA.
