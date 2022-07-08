Kasey Blair named Assistant GM of the St Lucie Mets

In the early 2000's, you probably knew Kasey Blair as just a softball player at Southwestern High School. Nowadays, however, she is now the assistant general manager of the St Lucie Mets, a minor league affiliate of the MLB's New York Mets.
Blair played softball from 2001-2005 with the Warriors, as well as a stint as head coach from 2011-2012, and says that time playing softball and sports in general played a huge influence on her career.
She stated, "So many coaches, including Jim Woodall, Scott Taylor, David Dorsey, Jamie and Shane Hansen, and Derrick Harris, among many others, had different coaching styles but all of them supported the players 100%, and also taught me many lessons in life that have carried over into my career, such as working hard taking initiative, and never being afraid to push for your goals. I wouldn't trade all the memories made playing softball for anything."
Blair got her start in the minor leagues by working for the Daytona Cubs, an advanced A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. She said "I went to the Baseball Winter Meetings in Nashville in Fall of 2012 with the intention of applying for as many minor league internships as I could. I ended up getting working as an intern for one season with them before being hired full time in 2014 as the team's Director of Community Relations and Special Events."
It wouldn't be long before she found the spot where she still resides to this day, with the St Lucie Mets, however, as she was soon hired to be their Community Relations and Group Sales Manager. She said she was excited to work for a Major League owned team and to have a spring training site at her job.
She also went on to say, "When I started in January I was thrown right into the fire with Spring Training right around the corner, it was fast and furious from the start." In her very first year on the job, the major league team that she worked under, the New York Mets, made it all the way to the World Series, with her saying, "We were lucky enough to get to go up to New York to watch! It was such a great experience and I don't think I can top it."
Since being hired by the St Lucie Mets, Blair has continued to rise through the ranks, most recently in 2020 being named Assistant General Manger. She noted of her job duties now, "My job still covers community relations and groups sales, but now also includes managing staff, game-day operations, promotions, scheduling, and many other things."
Not only does she do all of those things, she also gives back to the community through the organization. She mentioned to me, "I have helped to create community partnerships and programs with the Mets with groups like Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Club- where we have been able to offer clinics to youth, and also offer career fairs and shadowing to teens in our community so that they can see all the different departments that you can work in outside of just playing sports."
She has also acted as a liaison between the players and the community members, coming into contact with several notable former players who have went through the minor league system. She noted Dom Smith, Luis Guillorme, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, and Jacob DeGrom as some of those former players.
One of the things Blair takes the most pride in though is setting up and managing events for Women in Baseball. She spoke highly of it, explaining, "We feature all of our great female staff members and show girls that they can be successful in sports careers, even if it's not as a player."
She also went on to say, "Here at St Lucie, we have females in positions such as Team Dietician, Assistant Trainer, Mental Skills Coach, and we even have one of the first on-field female coaches in Gretchen Aucoin, as well as our league, the Florida State League, being home to Minor League Baseball's first female Manager- Rachel Balkovec of the Tampa Tarpons. I just recently was feature on MLB Network for our Women in Baseball program with MLB's Girls Softball Program, and was the New York Mets featured employee for June on their social media pages."
Winding up in a big role for a minor league baseball team is no joke and Blair should be very proud of herself. Judging by her attitude and hard work, she will no doubt be a success for the remainder of her career in the Mets' organization and wherever her life may eventually take her.
