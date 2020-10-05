Kate Golden, Lady Warriors win at Southern Harrier

Southwestern High School junior Kate Golden won the girls varsity race of the Southern Harrier Classic, on Saturday, and led her Lady Warriors cross country team to the girls varsity team title.
Golden covered the girls' 5,000-meter course, at Somerset Christian School, in a time of 20:03, which was 16 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Golden's top finish led her Lady Warriors to a team title with 30 points. Meanwhile, Pulaski County finished second with 34 points.
Somerset Christian junior Chloe West finished third with a time of 20:52. Pulaski County seventh-grader Maggie Bertram finished fourth with a time of 21:28. Southwestern freshman Madeline Peterson placed fifth with a time of 21:33. Southwestern sophomore Jasmine Akin placed seventh with a time of 21:44.
Other top female varsity runners included Becca DeBord (PC) 22:46, Morgan Bruin (PC) 22:56, Halana Strunk (PC) 23:15, Allison Taylor (SW) 22:42, Lucy McArthur (SHS) 23:52, and Addison Cundiff (PC) 24:34.
In the boys varsity race, Southwestern High School sophomore Nathanael Turner placed third with a time of 17:03. In the boys varsity team standings, Southwestern placed second with 55 points, Pulaski County placed fourth with 86 points, and Somerset Christian placed sixth with 127 points.
Southwestern junior Trevor Hansen placed fifth with a time of 17:32. Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed 12th with a time of 18:19.
Other top local boys varsity runners were Isaac Morris (SCS) 18:33, Jeremiah Smith (PC) 18:55, Jon Cole (SW) 19:08, Caleb Perrin (SW) 19:19, Bradley Heist (PC) 19:25, Zabrey Bortz (SW) 19:46, and Gabe Baker (SCS) 20:02.
Somerset Christian fourth-grader James Hardy placed second in then boys elementary race with a time of 7:54 for one mile. Pulaski County eighth-grader Simi McAlpin placed fifth in the girls middle school race with a time of 14:07 for 3,000 meters.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
