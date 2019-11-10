Kate Golden named Runner of the Year

Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden stood above the rest in the local area in the 2019 high school cross country season. Because of her outstanding performances throughout the fall season, Golden was named the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Last season competing on the Somerset Christian School cross country team, Golden turned in a 5,000-meter time of 24:05 in the 2018 KCAA State Meet. A year later, Golden was running for the Lady Warriors and running times in the low 20's for most of the season. Golden placed 38th in the KHSAA Class AAA Girls State Meet with a time of 20:28. Golden placed third in the Class AAA Region 7 meet with a time of 20:33.
Golden picked up wins in the Southern Harrier with a time of 20:11 and the Cave Lake Invitational with a clocking of 20:32. Golden placed second in the Wayne County Invitational, third in the Cat Bird Classic, and fifth in the Pulaski County Invitational. Golden turned in a 5K time of 19:47 in the Great Louisville Classic.
Southwestern freshman Nathanael Turner was one of the top boys runner in the local area. Turner placed fourth in the Pulaski County Invitational with a 17:59, placed seventh in the Catbird Invitational with a 17:44, and placed 13th in the Cave Lake Invitational with a time of 17:54. Turner placed 11th in the Class AAA Region 7 meet with a time of 17:58. Turner turned in a time of 17:43 in the Greater Louisville Classic.
Pulaski County freshman Alex Cundiff made her second CJ All-County Team with another outstanding cross country season. Cundiff placed second in the Area 8 Championships with a time of 20:36, and placed second in the Catbird Invitational with a time of 21:14. Cundiff placed 11th in the Class AAA Girls Region 7 meet with a time of 21:49.
Somerset Christian sophomore Chloe West made her second consecutive CJ All-County Team. West won her first public school meet with her victory in the Somerset High School Invitational. West placed third in the KCAA State Meet with a time 20:30.
Pulaski County junior Bradley Heist was named to his second CJ All-County Team. Heist placed ninth in the Area 8 Championships with a time of 18:11. Heist placed 10th in the Pulaski County Invitational with a time of 18:45, and placed 16th in the Catbird with a time of 18:23. Heist placed 24th in the Class AAA Region 7 Meet with a time of 18:39.
Southwestern High School eighth-grader Madeline Peterson started out the season a little sluggish, but she ended her 2019 varsity campaign with a bang. Earlier in the year Peterson was running 5K times in the 23 and 24 range, but the middle schooler turned in a 21:37 and sixth place finish in the Cave Lake Invitational. Peterson placed ninth in the Class AAA Region 7 girls race with a time of 21:23. Peterson turned in a time of 21:32 in the KHSAA Class AAA State Championship.
Pulaski County junior Jeremiah Pierce was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Pierce had a sixth-place finish in the Catbird Classic with a time of 17:28, and placed fifth in the Area 8 Championships with a time of 17:53. Pierce placed seventh in the Pulaski County Invitational with a time of 18:21. Pierce placed 19th in the Class AAA Region 7 Meet with a time of 18:31.
