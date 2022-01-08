Kate Golden, Nathanael Turner are Runners of the Year

Two former Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runners of the Year top the list of the best runners in the county in 2021. Southwestern High School senior Kate Golden and Southwestern High School junior Nathanael Turner shared the billing as the 2021 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runners of the Year.
Nathanael Turner, who was the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year, had another outstanding season as he was named to his third straight CJ All-County Team. Turner placed runner-up in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships with a 5,000-meter time of 16:48.
Turner won the Cave Lake Fall Classic and the Southwestern All Comers. Turner placed second in the Southern Harrier Classic, the Berea Community Invitational and he Cards XC Challenge. Turner placed third in the Wayne County Invitational.
Kate Golden, who was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country Runner of the Year, has been named to three straight CJ All-County Teams. Golden placed fourth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships with a time of 19:50 for 5,000 meters. Golden set a 5K personal record with her 19:29 clocking, and third place finish in the Bluegrass Cross County Invitational.
Golden had wins at the Cave Lake Fall Classic, the Southwestern All Comers, the Berea Community Invitational, the Wayne County Invitational and the Cards XC Challenge. Golden was runner up in the Southern Harrier Classic and placed fourth in the Somerset Invitational.
Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Maggie Bertram was named to her second straight CJ All-County Team. The middle schooler peaked at the close of the season with the best female local performance in the Class AAA State Meet and a personal best 5K time of 19:55 in the regional meet. Bertram placed fifth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships, and placed 37th in the state meet. Bertram won the Somerset Invitational and placed runner up in the Southwestern All Comers. Bertram placed fourth in the Southern Harrier Classic.
Southwestern High School senior Trevor Hansen was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Hansen turned in a 5,000-meter personal best of 16:59 in his runner-up performance in the Southwestern All Comers. Hansen placed fifth in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships. Hansen recorded runner up finishes in the Cave Lake Fall Classic and the Southwestern All Comers. Hansen placed third in the Southern Harrier Classic and the Cards XC Challenge. Hansen placed fourth in the Somerset Invitational and the Wayne County Invitational.
Pulaski County High School junior Alex Cundiff was named to her third CJ All-County Team. Cundiff recorded a 5K personal best time of 20:16 in her third place finish in the Southern Harrier Classic. Cundiff had third place finishes in the Southwestern All Comers, the Berea Community Invitational and the Southern Harrier Classic. Cundiff placed fourth in the Wayne County invitational, sixth in the Somerset Invitational and 11th in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships.
Pulaski County High School freshman Addison Cundiff was named to her first CJ All-County Team. Cundiff turned in a 5K personal best time of 21:38 in her sixth place finish in the Southern Harrier Classic. Cundiff placed 10th in the Wayne County Invitational and 22nd in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships.
Southwestern High School sophomore Madeline Peterson was named to her third straight CJ All-County Team. Peterson turned in her best time of the season with a 21:30 5K clocking in her 14th place finish in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships. Peterson placed fourth in the Cave Lake Fall Classic and the Southwestern All Comers. Peterson placed seventh in the Wayne County Invitational and the Cards XC Challenge.
Southwestern High School junior Caleb Perrin was named to his second straight CJ All-County Team. Perrin recorded a 5,000-meter personal best time of 18:40 in the Bluegrass Cross Country Invitational. Perrin placed seventh in the Cards XC Challenge, 11th in the Cave Lake Fall Classic and 17th in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships.
Somerset High School sophomore Jason Escobar-Lopez was named to his first CJ All-County Team. Escobar-Lopez recorded a personal best 5K time of 18:54 in his ninth place finish in the McCreary Central invitational. Escobar-Lopez placed fourth in the Class A Region 6 Championships, and placed ninth in the Cards XC Challenge.
Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Hannah Murray was named to her first CJ All-County Team . Murray turned in her best 5,000-meter time of 21:43 in her 16th place finish in the Class AAA Region 7 Championships. Murray had seventh place finishes in the Southwestern All Comers and the Southern Harrier Classic.
Named as Honorable Mentions to the 2021 Commonwealth Journal Cross Country All-County Team were Southwestern junior Kathryn Carrington, Southwestern junior Kannon Cundiff, Southwestern sophomore Zabrey Bortz, and Somerset senior Arrlie Escobar-Lopez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.